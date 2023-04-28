On April 6, 2023, LA-based DesignersAxis, LLC, which develops technology for the interior design industry, acquired DesignDocs Inc.

DesignDocs is a Toronto-based online project management and accounting software platform for the interior design industry.

Gowling WLG advised DesignDocs with respect to this transaction, with a team led by Aubrey Lasky and Michelle Kumar.

