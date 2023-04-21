self

In this podcast, Mario speaks with Sabine Veit about selling the frozen bread business she had built from scratch over three decades. The success of the business, which required infusions of capital as it grew, led to the realization that it was time to sell, and Sabine notes the critical importance of specialized advisors in what was to her the very unfamiliar world of M&A. By selling well before retirement age, Sabine has been able to move on to a new venture that has rekindled her entrepreneurial spirit.

