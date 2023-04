ARTICLE

Beneficial Ownership Transparency In Canada: An Evolving Regulatory Landscape Stikeman Elliott LLP As of April 1, 2023, the number of Canadian jurisdictions with beneficial ownership transparency requirements in force will have risen to ten. With the implementation of new transparency...

Uncertainty Of Terms: Daughter Unsuccessful In Enforcing Oral Agreement Against Father Clark Wilson LLP While it is best practice for a contract to be recorded in writing, parties still enter into contractual relations via oral agreements and handshake deals

How Clear Is Your Ownership? Canada's Beneficial Ownership Registry Aims To Shine Light On Corporate Transparency Alexander Holburn Beaudin + Lang LLP On March 22, 2023, the Canadian government introduced new legislation that could have significant implications for corporations in the country. The proposed legislation would create a beneficial...

Amendments To The Canada Business Corporations Act In Force And On The Horizon MLT Aikins LLP New amendments to the Canada Business Corporations Act came into effect on August 31, 2022 (the "New CBCA Amendments").

The Personal Liability Of Directors When Stripping Corporate Assets To Thwart Creditors Pallett Valo LLP A recent judgment of the Ontario Court of Appeal in FNF Enterprises Inc. v. Wag and Train Inc. (Wag and Train), confirms "yes", while clarifying the distinction between piercing the corporate...