Views from the Market · Episode 76 – Canadian Companies in the World: The View from Ottawa

This week's podcast looks at the potential of Canada's corporate midmarket from the perspective of government. Mario's guest, the Hon. Mary Ng, is Canada's Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development. Minister Ng and Mario speak about federal programs to help businesses expand internationally, initiatives that promote women entrepreneurs, opportunities surrounding the transition to the green economy and our trading relationships with the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific.

