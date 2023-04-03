On March 22, 2023, North American private equity firm Newlook Capital Inc. ("Newlook") closed a transaction in which its main dental acquisition vehicle and management company, Dentalook Inc., completed an investment in a dental practice located in Toronto, Ontario.

Gowling WLG was counsel to Newlook in this transaction with a team that included Marcus Hinkley and Alexandra Misurka.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.