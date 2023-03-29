During the past year, many leading businesses have chosen Langlois to assist them with their local and international transactions. They know they can count on the extensive expertise and solid experience of our business law team to see their projects through to completion.

In spite of a context of global economic instability, our transactional and capital markets team remained extremely active in 2022. The team was involved in many major transactions, totalling more than five billion dollars. We take great pride in our ability to meet the business needs of companies of all sizes and effectively manage the full spectrum of their commercial transactions in a wide range of industries.

Below are some of the transactions we handled in 2022.

Capital markets

Represented Garda World Security Corporation in connection with an incremental syndicated financing to its Credit Agreement, increasing its existing term loan by approximately $925M.

Represented and advised Bridor Inc., a specialty food products company, on refinancing its debt and operations for a total of $275M. The bank syndicate obtained guarantees in Québec, Ontario and two U.S. states.

Represented Garda World Security Corporation with respect to a private placement of preferred shares for a gross proceeds of $300 million with Investissement Québec.

Represented G.C.M. Consultants Inc., an engineering firm, in a private placement with the Fonds de solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ) and the FTQ's Fonds Régionaux de solidarité, S.E.C.

Represented issuer Imperial Mining Group, a publicly held scandium exploration company, in several private placements with a total value of more than $3.7M.

Represented Express Mondor, a transportation company, in a private placement.

Assisted Sesami Cash Management in the incorporation of captive reinsurance companies in Barbados and obtaining class 1 licences to develop a self-insurance business.

Advised an investor in a private placement of US$3M in the Entourage Seven real estate project located in Florida.

Mergers & acquisitions

Represented Sesami Cash Management Technologies Corporation in connection with an acquisition to purchase US-based Tidel Group, a world leader in cash management systems and technology, for US$700M.

Represented Logistik Unicorp Inc., a leading international provider of uniform solutions from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec, with respect to its acquisition of Martin & Lévesque Inc., based in Lévis.

Represented Sesami Cash Management Technologies Corporation in connection with a proposal to purchase the cash management division of the Gunnebo Group, a Swedish-based corporation with operations across Europe, for €45M.

Represented the selling shareholders of Trans Canada Insurance Marketing Inc. in the sale of all shares in the company to Navacord Inc.

Represented GardaWorld Cash Services Canada Corporation in a transaction valued at $65M with INTRIA Items Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), including the acquisition of certain assets, transfer of hundreds of employees and assumption of leases across Canada, all in connection with the operation of Currency Operation Centers.

Represented Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. in the acquisition of the shares of JR Services Sanitaires, a waste collection and transportation company.

Represented Crisis24 Intelligence Services Corporation in connection with the acquisition of Patriot Group, a US-based provider of protective services, for US$70M.

Represented Victoriaville & Co Inc. in a number of acquisitions, including the funeral products division of Sauder Woodworking in Ohio, and in its factory expansion in Cleveland.

Represented Sesami Cash Management Technologies Corporation, as Canadian advisor, in connection with its acquisition of Germany-based Planfocus Software GmbH, a leading global fintech offering a cutting-edge AI cash management optimization technology, for €15M.

Represented Liberty Security Systems Inc. in its acquisition of an Ontario-based company, Cairn Control Systems Inc., and in its acquisition of an Alberta-based company, Boyd Security Ltd.

Represented a client in its acquisition of Québec-based enterprises specialized in the installation of remote monitoring and alarm systems for residential, commercial and institutional use.

Represented Express Mondor, a transportation company, in connection with the acquisition of W.J. Deans Transportation Inc., a Delson-based transportation company doing business in Canada and the USA.

Represented Sesami Intelligence Services LLC in connection with a US$220M acquisition of the Arca Group, based in the United States and Europe, a global leader in cash technology solutions and the manufacture of teller cash recyclers for financial institutions.

Represented the purchasers in the acquisition of all shares of Sublime Culture Inc., a firm in Laval that holds a cannabis production licence.

Represented Infynia in the acquisition of 100% ownership of CampLogistiks, a designer of software for managing remote sites.

Represented Pelican International as a strategic advisor in the acquisition of a majority interest in GSI Outdoors, an American camping and outdoor equipment maker.

Represented Northern Superior Resources Inc. in the matter of a plan of arrangement for the acquisition of Royal Gold Fox Inc., with respect to certain aspects of Québec law on mining.

Represented the Bank of Montreal in the acquisition of a Freightliner dealer in Victoriaville.

Represented Chaussures Belmont inc. in its acquisition of Centre T.S. inc., a work clothing and footwear retailer in central Québec.

Represented Chaussures Regence inc. in its acquisition of Raad Shop, an online retailer of custom-printed footwear, to create a new branch for the Régence group.

Represented and advised Paragone Inc. with regard to the acquisition of a company specializing in sales of work and utility clothing and footwear.

Represented Actif Santé Financière in its acquisition of a division of Essor Gestion du Patrimoine.

Represented Didactic Inc. in its cross-border acquisition of Hygie Canada inc., a specialist in body fluid management solutions.

Real estate

Represented and advised a syndicate of U.S. lenders that provided $2.1B of financing for Blackstone's acquisition of a Cominar portfolio of 187 industrial buildings in the province of Québec.

Represented Express Mondor, a transportation company, in connection with the acquisition of a building in Stoney Creek, Hamilton, Ontario, valued at $7M.

Represented and advised Géolagon inc., a tourism project developer, regarding the acquisition of a 6 million square-foot property for construction of more than 600 rental cottages.

Assisted a major American franchisor in negotiating property leases for a network of franchises to be set up in the province of Québec.

Corporate and commercial sector

Represented Technologies Intellitix Inc. shareholders in the reorganization of the company's capital and the integration of new investors, as well as the reorganization of its subsidiary, Crowdblink Technologies Inc.

Represented a group of general practice physicians in the restructuring of the group and the acquisition of the medical clinic's assets from the lessor of their premises.

Represented a French company's subsidiary being set up in Québec to build a quantum computing data centre.

Represented the shareholders of Go RH in connection with the business combination and merger between Go RH and PBRH.

Represented the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec in Desjardins' financing arrangement for Partenariat Agricole CBNM s.e.c.

Represented Montcorr Packaging Limited, the borrower in a financing arrangement with Scotiabank, to improve its factory's production and technological capacities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.