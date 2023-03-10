March 29, 2023

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. PST

12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. EST

BLG is committed to supporting you with your Continuing Professional Development (CPD) needs. We are pleased to offer ongoing virtual sessions through the year to help you fulfill your 12 hours of required CPD.

Join us for our first virtual seminar of 2023 where Laura Levine and Benedict Wray will host an informative and timely discussion on Modern Slavery Legislation and how it may impact your business:

On many fronts, government and industry are working to address the adverse impacts of global supply chains. Some countries (Canada included) have banned imports of goods containing forced labour; others have instituted various mechanisms to require reporting of measures taken by firms to minimize the presence of forced labour and/or child labour in their supply networks.

Legislation currently before the Canadian parliament, Bill S-211 (Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act) would require certain Canadian companies to submit an annual report to the Canadian government outlining their efforts to combat forced labour and child labour in their supply chains. The Bill establishes who must report, what the reports must include and penalties for non-compliance.

The topics discussed will include:

What is forced labour, child labour as defined in S-211?

Nature of the reporting requirements under S-211: who is covered, type of information required, penalties for non-compliance

Status of Bill S-211, possible implementation schedule

Other measures implemented in other jurisdictions – "Modern slavery" acts in U.K., Australia and Human Rights Due Diligence legislation

"Modern slavery" disclosure obligations for Canadian public companies

The Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE)

CPD information

BC | This course has been accredited for 1.5 hours. Course name: In-House CPD Webinar Series – ESG Update and Modern Slavery Legislation Update. Course number: V29032023.

