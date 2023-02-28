ARTICLE

Mario's guest in this podcast is Brian Faughnan of Osprey Capital, a leading sell-side advisor in the Canadian midmarket. The focus of their discussion is the growing presence and acceptance of private equity buyers in Canada over the past 10-15 years. In Brian's experience, private equity firms, which in the midmarket still tend to be U.S.-based, now often comprise 80-90% of the buyer pool. As many of the firms strongly prefer ongoing co-ownership, sellers are now able to look at private equity investment as a growth strategy as much as an exit strategy.

