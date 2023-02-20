ARTICLE

In this podcast, Mario is joined by Bruno Suppa, CEO of BDO Canada, an organization with a strong midmarket focus. While not downplaying the possibility of recession in 2023, Bruno foresees considerable resilience in Canadian midmarket M&A, thanks in part to factors such as the favourable U.S. exchange rate and private equity's continuing capacity, in all economic conditions, to unlock value in small and medium businesses.

