Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 65 – How Does The Canadian Private Equity Market Compare To The U.S. Market And What's Coming?

Joining Mario is Shez Bandukwala, Managing Director of KPMG's Corporate Finance Group in Toronto. Shez recently brought his 30-years of investment banking experience to the Canadian private equity market. He notes the differences in the Canadian vs the U.S. market with the Canadian private equity market being, as yet much smaller, somewhat less efficient, more conservative in overall leverage and, generally, a less specialized market. He discusses strategic versus private equity buyers and cultural fit. He foresees that, despite a looming recession, the middle market will continue to find new opportunities in which to invest the substantial capital available.

Originally Published 12 January 2023

