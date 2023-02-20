ARTICLE

Mario's guest is Sanjiv Samant, manager of the Round13 Growth Fund at Toronto-based Round13 Capital. Sanjiv's fund provides growth equity, typically in the range of $15-25 million, to companies that are approaching a liquidity event. Sanjiv and Round13 established this fund to provide the specific supports that companies need at this important stage – filling a gap in the Canadian market. Sanjiv and Mario also discuss the state of the deal market heading into 2023.

