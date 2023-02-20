ARTICLE

Michael Denham of National Bank joins Mario in this edition of the podcast to discuss the current state of M&A activity in Canada. The midmarket continues to be busy in 2023, as companies look for productivity-enhancing acquisitions that will enable them to thrive in the post-pandemic world. At the same time, labour shortages continue to pose challenges and may play a part in driving up interest rates later this year, although Michael is hopeful that rate stability and stronger growth will return in 2024.

Originally Published 09 February 2023

