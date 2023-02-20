ARTICLE

Sheret Ross and Michael Levine of Cardata join Mario to discuss their journey from MBA students to searchers to successful entrepreneurs. A diligent and proactive search process led Sheret and Michael to Cardata, a business with an efficient solution for companies that reimburse employees for personal vehicle use. They discuss how they built upon Cardata's existing strengths by expanding its market and focusing its messaging and look ahead to the challenges of a changing economic environment.

