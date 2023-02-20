ARTICLE

In this Q&A-style podcast, recorded before a live audience, experienced searchers share their stories, insights and strategies. If you've ever wondered how to start and conduct a search fund, you will find candid answers here, with added insights from Stikeman Elliott specialists in the field.

Topics discussed include, among many others:

Solo searching or partnership? Which works better?

Understanding the role of your investors.

Trust and relationship-building: keys to the process.

Keeping your perspective through the ups and downs.

Strategies for finding good companies.

The role of professional advisors in the process.

This podcast is the first in a two-part series developed from a seminar and networking event held in Stikeman Elliott's Toronto office on November 29, 2022. In the second part, leading U.S. and Canadian investors provided their unique perspectives on the search market.

