Don't miss Don Sihota's business succession seminar on Thursday, February 23rd. During the half-day seminar you'll learn how to:

Prepare your business for sale

Determine the value of your business

Structure the best deal to protect your wealth

Negotiate to your advantage when buying or selling a business

Don will be joined by three other professionals from the world of business succession. They are Derek Strong, Regional Director at Roynat Capital, Mike Kuiack, M&A Advisor at BK Capital, and Steve Youn, a Partner in MNP's Tax Services team. Registration includes a free one-hour consultation with each speaker.

Learn more about the seminar and how to register here: http://bit.ly/3lsMl81

