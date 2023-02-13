Canada:
Episode 69 – The Resilience Of Midmarket M&A: A Banker's Perspective (Podcast)
13 February 2023
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Episode Description
Michael Denham of National Bank joins Mario in this edition of
the podcast to discuss the current state of M&A activity in
Canada. The midmarket continues to be busy in 2023, as companies
look for productivity-enhancing acquisitions that will enable them
to thrive in the post-pandemic world. At the same time, labour
shortages continue to pose challenges and may play a part in
driving up interest rates later this year, although Michael is
hopeful that rate stability and stronger growth will return in
2024.
