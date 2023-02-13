Canada:
Amendments To The Alberta Business Corporations Act – Extension Of Time To Revive A Corporation
13 February 2023
Mackrell - Canada
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
About Mackrell International - Canada - Scott Venturo LLP is
a full service business law firm in Calgary, AB and a member of
Mackrell International. Mackrell International - Canada is
comprised of four independent law firms in Alberta, British
Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Each firm is regionally based and
well-connected in our communities, an advantage shared with our
clients. With close relations amongst our Canadian member firms, we
are committed to working with clients who have legal needs in
multiple jurisdictions within Canada.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada
What Does It Mean To Witness A Document?
Siskinds LLP
The pandemic has changed how the world does business. People can buy, sell, and contract without ever meeting face to face. This new digital age emerged from necessity...
Lending Against A Partial Beneficial Interest?
Gardiner Roberts LLP
A beneficial interest is an individual's right to benefit from assets held by someone else. With respect to real property, it is imperative for a lender to ensure that the consent...
CSA Publishes Guidance On Greenwashing And ESG Disclosures
Aird & Berlis LLP
On November 3, 2022, the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") published CSA Staff Notice 51-364 – Continuous Disclosure Review Program Activities for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 (the "Notice"). In the Notice, the CSA set out the findings of its Continuous Disclosure Review Program ("CD Review Program").