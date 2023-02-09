On February 7, 2023, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited ("Cooper"), the leading Canadian-owned and operated construction equipment rental company, announced that it had purchased 100% of the shares of Toronto-based Hub Equipment ("Hub"). Hub will operate as a Specialty Division of Cooper.

Established in 1946 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Hub moved its operations into Southern Ontario in the 1950s and is recognized today as a leading provider of specialized heavy equipment, offering brands such as CAT, Volvo, Hitachi, John Deere, Komatsu, and more.

Established in 1972, Cooper is a full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors across Canada. With more than 60 branches in six provinces coast to coast, Cooper specializes in the rental of compact, aerial, heavy construction, pump and power, and trench safety equipment, while providing a wide range of supplies, along with unparalleled service and support.

Gowling WLG advised Cooper with respect to this acquisition with a team that included Robert Hull, Joe McDonald and Brianne Quesnel (corporate), Jennifer John (corporate paralegal), Jordan Epstein (employment) and Mariam Al-Shikarchy (tax), assisted by student-at-law Natalia Castro and by Sheree Scharge.

