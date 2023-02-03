Droit-Inc

Dans le cadre de son entrevue avec Droit-inc., Bruno Caron présente le groupe Responsabilité sociale d'entreprise et marché du carbone qu'il copréside avec P. Jason Kroft.

Lire l'article : Un cabinet lance un nouveau groupe de pratique

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.