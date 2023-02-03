Canada:
Bruno Caron présente le groupe Responsabilité sociale d'entreprise et marché du carbone à Droit-inc.
03 February 2023
Miller Thomson LLP
Droit-Inc
Dans le cadre de son entrevue avec Droit-inc., Bruno Caron
présente le groupe Responsabilité sociale
d'entreprise et marché du carbone qu'il
copréside avec P. Jason Kroft.
Lire l'article : Un cabinet lance un nouveau groupe de
pratique
