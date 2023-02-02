Canada:
OSC Announces New Registrant Advisory Committee Members – AUM's Richard Roskies Included
02 February 2023
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On December 16, 2022, the OSC announced the members of the
Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC) for the
2023-2024 term. The RAC is composed of members representing the
different registration categories and business models overseen by
the OSC, including firms with retail investors. We're very
pleased to announce that our very own Richard Roskies (Senior Legal
Counsel) has been included on the committee. To read more, and see
the complete list of members, the press release can be found here.
About BLG
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada
How Do I Know If I Formed A Contract?
Siskinds LLP
The digital age has created a variety of new issues related to contract formation… did you know that emojis can indicate an intention to enter a contract? In a case out of Israel...
ESG Comparative Guide
Bennett Jones LLP
ESG Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Canada, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries