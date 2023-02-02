On December 16, 2022, the OSC announced the members of the Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC) for the 2023-2024 term. The RAC is composed of members representing the different registration categories and business models overseen by the OSC, including firms with retail investors. We're very pleased to announce that our very own Richard Roskies (Senior Legal Counsel) has been included on the committee. To read more, and see the complete list of members, the press release can be found here.

