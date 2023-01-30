self

Episode Description

Mario's guest is Sanjiv Samant, manager of the Round13 Growth Fund at Toronto-based Round13 Capital. Sanjiv's fund provides growth equity, typically in the range of $15-25 million, to companies that are approaching a liquidity event. Sanjiv and Round13 established this fund to provide the specific supports that companies need at this important stage – filling a gap in the Canadian market. Sanjiv and Mario also discuss the state of the deal market heading into 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.