Canada:
Episode 67: Filling The Growth Equity Gap For Late-stage Companies (Podcast)
30 January 2023
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Episode Description
Mario's guest is Sanjiv Samant, manager of the Round13
Growth Fund at Toronto-based Round13 Capital. Sanjiv's fund
provides growth equity, typically in the range of $15-25 million,
to companies that are approaching a liquidity event. Sanjiv and
Round13 established this fund to provide the specific supports that
companies need at this important stage – filling a gap in the
Canadian market. Sanjiv and Mario also discuss the state of the
deal market heading into 2023.
