Technology, like many other sectors, is bracing for some uncertainty in 2023. Accelerating advancements and the needs of modern economies will certainly fuel tech investments and mergers and acquisitions, but against some macroeconomic headwinds. Here's a look at a few technology M&A trends we're anticipating for 2023.

For sellers in 2023, more than ever, a successful technology M&A transaction or exit will be dictated by preparedness, shoring up both supply chain and sales pipelines, using advisors who can assist with identifying opportunities, and patience. For acquirors and investors, a successful 2023 will be characterized by diligence, strategic acquisitions that are immediately cash flow-positive, and opportunistic transactions.