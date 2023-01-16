The private equity space continues to grow and fill a much needed void in today's volatile markets. Having access to relevant resources to help inform business planning, deals and transactions is crucial for private equity players to stay competitive. Legal 500's Country Comparative Guide aims to provide its readers with a pragmatic overview of private equity law across a variety of jurisdictions.

Each chapter provides information about the current issues affecting private equity practice in a particular country and addresses topics such as mergers and acquisitions, management incentive schemes and debt financing, as well as insight and opinions and any upcoming legal changes planned for their respective country.

