Listen to members of LK Law's Business and Employment & Labour Groups as they discuss Things to Consider when Buying or Selling a Business.

Webinar topics include:

Do you want a share deal or an asset deal?

Vendor financing/Payment over time

Dealing with landlords and lease assignment

Sales of businesses in regulated industries

Post-closing items such as non-competition clauses or transition services

Dispute resolution

Employment considerations when buying or selling a business Liabilities the parties should be aware of Strategic planning by a potential vendor Buyer Beware – successor rights and obligations



Original Air Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

