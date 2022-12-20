On December 8, 2022, Blended Perspectives, a leading North American software sales and consulting services provider of Atlassian solutions, announced a merger with Atlassian's longest-standing partner in North America, Contegix.

Combining the power of Blended Perspective's Synthesis Blueprints and MARS database with the key practice areas that Contegix offers (ITSM, agile, DevOps, migrations, and managed platforms) will ensure that customers and partners have access to everything they need to ensure their success.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com.

