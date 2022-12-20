Canada:
Blended Perspectives Merges With Contegix
20 December 2022
Gowling WLG
On December 8, 2022, Blended Perspectives, a leading North
American software sales and consulting services provider of
Atlassian solutions, announced a merger with Atlassian's
longest-standing partner in North America, Contegix.
Combining the power of Blended Perspective's Synthesis
Blueprints and MARS database with the key practice areas that
Contegix offers (ITSM, agile, DevOps, migrations, and managed
platforms) will ensure that customers and partners have access to
everything they need to ensure their success.
