Canada: Episode 63 – The Art Of The Midmarket Deal: For Sellers, It's About More Than Money (Podcast)

In this podcast, Mario Nigro speaks with Michele Middlemore, Managing Director of MC2 Business Advisors Inc., about the importance of understanding what truly matters to the midmarket seller. Preservation of corporate philosophy, retention of long-term employees and other non-monetary considerations are often top of mind for long-term operators entering the mysterious world of M&A for the first time. Michele's experience has been that getting to know selling entrepreneurs as people can often be the difference between transactional success and failure.

