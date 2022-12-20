Canada:
Episode 63 – The Art Of The Midmarket Deal: For Sellers, It's About More Than Money (Podcast)
20 December 2022
McCarthy Tétrault LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast, Mario Nigro speaks with Michele Middlemore,
Managing Director of MC2 Business Advisors Inc., about the
importance of understanding what truly matters to the midmarket
seller. Preservation of corporate philosophy, retention of
long-term employees and other non-monetary considerations are often
top of mind for long-term operators entering the mysterious world
of M&A for the first time. Michele's experience has been
that getting to know selling entrepreneurs as people can often be
the difference between transactional success and failure.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada
What You Need To Know About SEDAR+
MLT Aikins LLP
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) plan to begin rolling out SEDAR+, a new securities regulatory system designed to replace several current systems, in June 2023.
The Sandbag
Clark Wilson LLP
Have you ever negotiated a contract where the other party deliberately conceals information from you, intending to take advantage of that information after the deal is done...
What If No One Gets Elected?
Fasken
Amendments to the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) which went into effect on August 31, 2022 brought "majority voting" to the election of directors of a "distributing corporation", in effect...