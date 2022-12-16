Keeping focused on continuous improvement and consistently demonstrating to investors that you are making progress in achieving your goals is an indication that you are moving forward in your company's journey. This was the consensus of the three founders participating in our Women in Emerging and High Growth Companies Leadership Series – Women in AI SaaS session, hosted by Justin Dharamdial, partner, and Jennifer Humphrey, associate, Emerging and High Growth Companies practice. The presenters were Shelby Austin, CEO, Arteria AI; Stephany Lapierre, Founder and CEO, Tealbook; and Greta Cutulenco, CEO, Acerta Analytics.

A good lesson for new founders is learning not everything is going to be perfect right away. This includes hiring decisions, and knowing that the departure of a key individual does not spell doom for the company. When things do not work out, it is important to have a supportive network which can help guide a founder through challenging times. It is also essential to complement a founder's skill set with the expertise of investors, board members and employees.

Watch the full webinar

