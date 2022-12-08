On December 1, 2022, Bank of Montreal (BMO) (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO) completed the acquisition of Radicle Group Inc., a Calgary-based leader in sustainability advisory services and market-based solutions, and technology-driven emissions measurement and management. Radicle's management team and staff will join BMO Capital Markets' Global Markets group, effective immediately.

BMO announced the acquisition on July 20, 2022. The transaction advances BMO's Climate Ambition to be its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net-zero world. As organizations and individuals work to manage risk and scale the technologies needed to reach climate targets, Radicle's expertise and innovative solutions further establishes BMO as a market leader in helping companies navigate the transition.

BLG represented Radicle with a team led by Robb McNaughton and including Kent Kufeldt, Cassandra Florio, Salvador Pimentel, Danielle Windt, Sunny Garcha, Karleigh Maag, Stacey Fruin, Sheena Marshall and Peter Horemans (corporate and securities); Richard Eisenbraun, Greg Prizent and Jennifer Hannah (tax); Ed Wooldridge, Sameena Sarangi and Renee Sam (Financial Services Group); Matti Lemmens, Brett Nguyen and Andrew Pozzobon (litigation); and Denes Rothschild (Competition/Integration).

