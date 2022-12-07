ARTICLE

Canada: Podcast: Episode61 – The Right People In The Right Places: Trends In The Search For Talent

Human capital is the subject of today's podcast, as Mario Nigro is joined by Ian Brenner of Farber Group in Toronto. The human side of business has taken centre stage in the past few years as companies struggle to retain talent at every level. The pandemic focused corporate attention on employee satisfaction and corporate culture, while, in a new development, the possibility of recession is putting a premium on executive-level talent with experience in past downturns. Join us for Ian's insights into what may lie ahead.

