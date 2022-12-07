Canada:
Podcast: Episode61 – The Right People In The Right Places: Trends In The Search For Talent
07 December 2022
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Human capital is the subject of today's podcast, as Mario
Nigro is joined by Ian Brenner of Farber Group in Toronto. The
human side of business has taken centre stage in the past few years
as companies struggle to retain talent at every level. The pandemic
focused corporate attention on employee satisfaction and corporate
culture, while, in a new development, the possibility of recession
is putting a premium on executive-level talent with experience in
past downturns. Join us for Ian's insights into what may lie
ahead.
