Bennett Jones provided Canadian regulatory advice to Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Alleghany Corporation in the US$11.6 billion acquisition of Alleghany by Berkshire Hathaway.

The Bennett Jones team advised on matters related to Canada's Competition Act and the Investment Canada Act. The team is led by Randal Hughes and includes Adam Kalbfleisch and Christina Skinner.

Alleghany Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, owns and supports property and casualty reinsurance and insurance operating subsidiaries. With over $8.5 billion of gross premiums written (GPW) in 2021, Alleghany and its subsidiaries are leading providers in the reinsurance, excess and surplus, and specialty insurance markets.

Additional details on the transaction are available here.

