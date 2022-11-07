ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Episode Description

Mario Nigro welcomes Alex Parker, co-head managing director of the National Client M&A Group at National Bank of Canada. Alex shares how National Bank's integrated team grows its business outside of Québec while maintaining its focus on family and entrepreneur led businesses. Alex and Mario look to how different sectors are responding to recent market dynamics and Alex gives his thoughts on the "Covid fatigue" factor. Although Alex continues to see a "very robust market", he foresees a slowdown coming.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.