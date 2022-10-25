ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 58 - How One Firm's Unique Investment Strategy Creates Value And Growth For Small Businesses

Mario Nigro's guest in this episode is Trish Higgins, Co-Founder and Partner of Chenmark. Chenmark is a Maine investment firm with a goal of acquiring, growing and holding on to small-to-medium sized businesses. Mario and Trish discuss Chenmark's long-term investment perspective as it looks for steady businesses with a durable demand for their goods or services and a history of profitability that generates cash flows. Despite current uncertainty in the market linked to inflation and the possibility of reduced demand, Trish still sees lots of opportunity out there from a deal perspective.

