ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Mario's guest in this episode is Duncan Ramage, Head of Private Equity at Toronto-based Forum Asset Management. Duncan oversees a Forum team that invests in smaller and midmarket businesses in the infrastructure space, broadly construed to include everything from HVAC to broadband providers to outdoor billboards. Duncan discusses how Forum assesses and structures investments and how the market is shaping up as inflation and interest rates rise.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.