Marc Paiement joins Mario Nigro to discuss recent developments at Novacap, one of Canada's largest and oldest PE firms. Working from the firm's Toronto office, Marc leverages his own extensive experience as an entrepreneur in developing growth strategies for Novacap's businesses, which come from a wide range of sectors. Looking ahead, Marc is seeing steady deal flow even as the pandemic-era exuberance dies down.

