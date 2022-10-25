ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 55 - Taking Successful Businesses To The Next Level: A Private Equity Approach That Partners With Committed Entrepreneurs

In this podcast, Mario Nigro speaks with Justin Catalano, head of the PE group at Fengate Asset Management. Toronto-based Fengate partners with entrepreneurs, bringing capital and strategic expertise to help them grow their established businesses. Justin and Mario discuss Fengate's recent work, the effect that economic uncertainty is having on deal flow, and how the market might look in the coming year.

