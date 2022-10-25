Joining Mario in this podcast are Philip Desrochers and Cameron Roblin of Stratos Growth Partners, a search fund focused on small and mid-sized Canadian businesses looking for a tailored succession strategy. In addition to the Stratos story, Cameron and Philip discuss their acquisition of GLP Canada Inc., a distributor of HVAC products, and the renewed interest in HVAC that has resulted from the pandemic.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.