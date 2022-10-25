ARTICLE

Mario's guest for this podcast is Sara Zborovski, a partner at Stikeman Elliott and leader of the firm's life sciences and healthcare regulatory practice. As Sara and Mario discuss, the recent surge in health sector M&A has shown the importance of expert regulatory guidance relating to everything from telemedicine and medical AI technology to the compliance aspects of roll-up acquisitions of professional practices.

