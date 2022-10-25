ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Mario's guest in this episode is Stephen Rupnarain, leader of RSM Canada's M&A Tax Services practice. Recent changes to Canadian tax laws have focused buyer and seller attention on transactional tax issues, notably depreciation. Despite the elimination of some traditional tax planning mechanisms, Stephen finds that it is still possible to achieve results that work for both sides – especially where sellers think through their tax issues well before the LOI.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.