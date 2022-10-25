ARTICLE

In this episode, Mario Nigro is joined by Stephanie Mooney of Trivest Partners, a Florida-based PE firm that focuses on family and founder-owned businesses. Trivest, which has been active in the Canadian midmarket for many years, has recently added funds that focus on smaller businesses and minority growth equity. Despite indications of an economic slowdown, Stephanie is continuing to see strong interest in M&A across the country.

