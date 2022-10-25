ARTICLE

Mario Nigro is joined by Piyush Kunnapallil, CEO of Ti Foods, a GTA-based importer and distributor of Asian food brands. After developing his management skills at a multinational electronics firm, Piyush relocated to Canada where he found search funds were ready to help him achieve his goal of leading a midmarket business. He and Mario discuss the process that led to the transaction with Ti Foods, as well as Piyush's plans for the business going forward.

