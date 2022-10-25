ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 49 – After COVID: What's Next For Industrial And Manufacturing Midmarket M&A?

Joining Mario Nigro for this podcast is Sylvia Rasic, Partner in Deloitte's M&A Group in Toronto. Sylvia is a CPA with a broad transactional practice that often focuses on private companies in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Expectations and valuations in areas such as logistics, packaging and building products have been strongly affected by COVID-19 and, as the economy slows, uncertainty about post-pandemic pricing is creating interesting challenges for successful deal completion.

