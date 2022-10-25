ARTICLE

Today's guest on the podcast is Peyman Aleagha, Founder & CEO of WebsiteBox. WebsiteBox developed and sold a popular and affordable website builder and CRM platform for real estate professionals. Mario and Peyman discuss the company's history, from idea to success, and the key ingredients of a successful sale process: confidence, careful preparation, a clear vision and a trusted team of advisors.

