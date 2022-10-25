ARTICLE

Joining Mario Nigro for this podcast is Jason Sellakumar of First West Capital, a junior capital provider with 20 portfolio companies at present. Mario and Jason discuss First West's experiences as a cash lender to businesses in need of capital beyond what is available from bank lenders and look at how market uncertainty could generate new demand for this type of financing.

