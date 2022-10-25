ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Shilpa Mishra, Managing Director and Leader of the Capital Advisory team at BDO Canada, joins Mario Nigro to discuss recent financing trends in the Canadian midmarket. During the pandemic period, banks and alternative lenders, particularly U.S.-based PE funds, have shown an increasing willingness to look at midmarket deals. Mario and Shilpa discuss whether, in anticipation of further rate increases, now may be the best time for midmarket businesses to take advantage of available opportunities.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.