Mario Nigro's guests in this podcast are Trevor Lwin and Bruce Moszcelt, Operating Partners of Blue Frame Capital Partners. In 2011, Trevor and Bruce were among the first in Canada to enter the search space, acquiring a business that they successfully operated for 5 years. Recently, they joined with two traditional investors to create Blue Frame, which provides financing and advice to searchers across the North American market. As they discuss, the flexibility of the search model makes it a particularly strong solution for midmarket businesses in succession scenarios.

