ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, Mario Nigro speaks with Michelle Alphonso of Grant Thornton LLP about her recent experiences conducting financial diligence in midmarket M&A transactions. While opining on "sustainable EBITDA" can be a challenge in these uncertain times, Michelle and her team are able to identify and evaluate the variables that make up a company's risk profile. Data analytics are playing an increasing role in this work – a development that has been accelerated during the pandemic.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.