In this episode, Mario Nigro speaks with Michelle Alphonso of Grant Thornton LLP about her recent experiences conducting financial diligence in midmarket M&A transactions. While opining on "sustainable EBITDA" can be a challenge in these uncertain times, Michelle and her team are able to identify and evaluate the variables that make up a company's risk profile. Data analytics are playing an increasing role in this work – a development that has been accelerated during the pandemic.
