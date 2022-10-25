ARTICLE

Mario's guest on this edition of the podcast is Shawn Neylan, a partner at Stikeman Elliott and a specialist in foreign investment issues of all types. In recent years, and particularly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, compliance with economic sanctions legislation has been a growing regulatory issue for many Canadian businesses. Today, even small and medium-sized businesses are developing internal policies and education programs and, as Shawn notes, such efforts often require attention to not only Canadian sanctions regulations but U.S. and other foreign requirements as well.

