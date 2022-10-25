ARTICLE

Mario Nigro's guest on this podcast is Leon Raubenheimer, founder of Toronto-based Zed Financial Partners, which for 20 years has specialized in connecting Canadian businesses with debt and equity financing. Leon provides insight into the factors that make a financing deal work, which include targeting the right financiers and presenting the deal clearly. While an economic recession is possible, he expects that the deal market will continue to benefit from a strong supply of uncommitted capital.

