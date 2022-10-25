ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 41 - The Tech Sector Deal Space: Where To From Here?

Daniel Lee of CIBC Capital Markets joins Mario to discuss the state of the midmarket tech sector after two years of pandemic-driven growth. Despite some softening in valuations, Daniel detects positive signs: investment capital "dry powder" is at historically high levels and the economy's structural shift toward digital transformation will likely sustain a healthy investment climate.

