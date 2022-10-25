ARTICLE

Mario's guest in this podcast is Lena Koke, the driving force behind Axess Law, a provider of consumer-friendly legal services focused on residential real estate, as well as will drafting and probate. Lena's understanding of the retail sector has helped shape Axess as it continues to push the boundaries of virtual service provision in a historically conservative industry – a process accelerated by the growing acceptance of "legal tech" during the pandemic.

